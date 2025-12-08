Could Atlanta's new NWSL team also train in Marietta? The actions just taken

The Brief Marietta bought 33 acres for $18.5 million to court Atlanta’s new NWSL team for training. City leaders believe the site’s proximity to Atlanta United’s facility gives them a strong competitive edge. AMB Sports and Entertainment says training site decisions are still open despite positive talks with Marietta.



Atlanta's newly-announced National Women's Soccer League could soon have a home if the city of Marietta has any say in the matter. The city made a move to purchase a 33-acre site they hope will become the fledgling club's future training home.

What we know:

Mayor Steve Tumlin signed a contract Monday night to buy the Franklin Gateway property for $18.5 million. The site sits about a half mile from Atlanta United’s Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground, a proximity city leaders believe gives them a strong advantage as the NWSL franchise considers its options.

The land has a long history with the city. Marietta once owned the parcel but sold it to IKEA in 2017 for a planned 337,000-square-foot store. The project never materialized, and IKEA has now sold the property back to the city.

What they're saying:

Tumlin said the city plans to immediately begin conversations with Atlanta United and AMB Sports and Entertainment. He noted that Marietta sees the land as a prime opportunity to attract long-term investment.

"Now we'll start with the path of asking Atlanta United what we can do, how they can use this piece of property and we'll work with them. Now that we own the property, it's full speed ahead," Tumlin said.

Officials say they are committed to making the strongest possible pitch to the NWSL organization.

"Just make this super economic development deal, and a long-term thing for the soccer, which helps all the young people. What a halo effect," Tumlin said.

The other side:

AMB Sports and Entertainment confirmed discussions with the city remain open, saying in a statement, "We're still working through options for a location of NWSL training site. We have had positive discussions with Marietta, which has been an outstanding location for our Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground for Atlanta United."

The backstory:

Arthur Blank announced last month that Atlanta had been awarded a National Women’s Soccer League franchise, which is expected to begin play in 2028.

What's next:

If the team chooses a different site, Tumlin and other leaders say the land could still support other improvements along Franklin Gateway.