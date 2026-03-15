Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
from MON 12:00 AM EDT until MON 8:00 AM EDT, Clay County
4
Wind Advisory
from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Randolph County, Cleburne County
Freeze Warning
from MON 10:00 PM CDT until TUE 10:00 AM CDT, Randolph County, Cleburne County
Freeze Watch
from MON 11:00 PM EDT until TUE 10:00 AM EDT, Murray County, Hall County, Banks County, Putnam County, Bartow County, Heard County, Morgan County, Whitfield County, Floyd County, Dawson County, Chattooga County, DeKalb County, Coweta County, Oconee County, Clarke County, Meriwether County, Douglas County, Walton County, Polk County, Troup County, Fannin County, Lumpkin County, Henry County, Spalding County, South Fulton County, Towns County, Madison County, Barrow County, Gwinnett County, Pickens County, Union County, Butts County, Rockdale County, Jasper County, Fayette County, Oglethorpe County, Gilmer County, White County, Haralson County, Gordon County, Newton County, Greene County, Lamar County, Forsyth County, North Fulton County, Pike County, Cherokee County, Jackson County, Cobb County, Dade County, Carroll County, Upson County, Walker County, Paulding County, Clayton County, Catoosa County

4-year-old dies after stabbing at Atlanta apartment, police say

By
Published  March 15, 2026 10:49am EDT
Atlanta Police Department
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Atlanta police are investigating after a 4-year-old died from a stabbing on March 14, 2026. (FOX 5 News)

The Brief

    • A 4-year-old has died after suffering multiple lacerations during a dispute at an Atlanta apartment.
    • Police said the dispute happened in the 1930 block of Alison Court SW.
    • A man who also had lacerations was taken into custody after officers used de-escalation tactics to get the child away from him.

ATLANTA - A 4-year-old girl has died following a late-night stabbing at a southwest Atlanta apartment, police said Sunday.

What we know:

Officers were called to the apartment in the 1930 block of Alison Court SW around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday for a fight in progress, Lt. Christopher Butler said.

Upon arrival, police spoke with a woman who reported that a dispute was happening inside. Officers had to force their way into the apartment through a window because the door was locked, Butler explained.

When they got inside, officers saw a man holding the injured child and used de-escalation tactics to get the child away from him. Butler said the child appeared to have severe injuries. 

Medics rushed the child, who suffered from multiple lacerations, to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta – Hughes Spalding hospital, where she ultimately died from her injuries.

The man who had been holding the child was taken into custody before being taken to the hospital for treatment. Police said he appeared to have lacerations to his body. 

4-year-old fatally stabbed in domestic dispute

4-year-old fatally stabbed in domestic dispute

A heartbreaking scene unfolded in Southwest Atlanta late Saturday night, March 14, 2025, leaving a 4-year-old boy dead and a family in mourning. Atlanta Police confirmed that the child was fatally stabbed during what investigators are describing as a domestic dispute. The incident occurred at approximately 11:30 p.m. at a residence on Adeline Street SW.

What we don't know:

Investigators are still working to determine the relationship between those involved and what led to the stabbings.

The 4-year-old’s identity and cause of death have not been publicly released. 

Image 1 of 7

Atlanta police are investigating after a 4-year-old died from a stabbing on March 14, 2026. (FOX 5 News)

The Source: Information in this report comes from the Atlanta Police Department and Lt. Christopher Butler, who spoke with a FOX 5 photojournalist on the scene. 

Atlanta Police DepartmentCrime and Public SafetyNewsAtlantaInstastories