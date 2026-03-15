4-year-old dies after stabbing at Atlanta apartment, police say

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The Brief A 4-year-old has died after suffering multiple lacerations during a dispute at an Atlanta apartment. Police said the dispute happened in the 1930 block of Alison Court SW. A man who also had lacerations was taken into custody after officers used de-escalation tactics to get the child away from him.



A 4-year-old girl has died following a late-night stabbing at a southwest Atlanta apartment, police said Sunday.

What we know:

Officers were called to the apartment in the 1930 block of Alison Court SW around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday for a fight in progress, Lt. Christopher Butler said.

Upon arrival, police spoke with a woman who reported that a dispute was happening inside. Officers had to force their way into the apartment through a window because the door was locked, Butler explained.

When they got inside, officers saw a man holding the injured child and used de-escalation tactics to get the child away from him. Butler said the child appeared to have severe injuries.

Medics rushed the child, who suffered from multiple lacerations, to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta – Hughes Spalding hospital, where she ultimately died from her injuries.

The man who had been holding the child was taken into custody before being taken to the hospital for treatment. Police said he appeared to have lacerations to his body.

What we don't know:

Investigators are still working to determine the relationship between those involved and what led to the stabbings.

The 4-year-old’s identity and cause of death have not been publicly released.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Atlanta police are investigating after a 4-year-old died from a stabbing on March 14, 2026. (FOX 5 News)