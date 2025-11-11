Atlanta awarded NWSL expansion team to begin play in 2028

Image 1 of 11 ▼ Fans cheer as Atlanta is officially announced as the National Women’s Soccer League’s newest franchise during an Empower Her, Inspire All event at The Interlock on Nov. 11, 2025. (FOX 5)

The Brief Atlanta has been awarded the NWSL’s 17th franchise, set to begin play in 2028 under Arthur Blank’s ownership. The team will play at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and have its own world-class training facility. The $165 million expansion marks the league’s first new team since Denver Summit FC earlier this year.



Atlanta is officially joining the National Women’s Soccer League. League Commissioner Jessica Berman announced the city has been awarded the NWSL’s 17th franchise, set to begin play in 2028, during a celebration hosted by Arthur Blank’s family foundation Friday night at The Interlock.

NWSL comes to Atlanta in 2028

What they're saying:

Berman said Atlanta’s bid checked every box for a new club: ownership, fan base, and facilities. "You have some of the best ownership in professional sports in the Blank family," she told the crowd. "You have an incredible sports market that knows how to show up week in and week out for your teams. And you have top-notch facilities in Mercedes-Benz Stadium."

The new club will be owned by Blank’s AMB Sports + Entertainment group, which also owns the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United. Blank said the team will have its own world-class training facility and play home matches at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

"Today marks another tremendous milestone for our city, for our state, and for the sport of soccer in America," Blank said. "Atlanta has been awarded National Women’s Soccer League club number 17, and that’ll match our 17s."

Blank said the new team represents an opportunity to inspire the next generation. "It is my hope that this club will ignite something powerful in everyone who watches, especially young people, and light a spark that says if they can do it, so can I," he said. "Our NWSL players will be role models who embody excellence, determination, and unshakable belief that anything is possible."

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens credited Blank’s leadership for helping make Atlanta the "epicenter of soccer in this country." He said the new franchise will build on a growing legacy that includes Atlanta United’s record-breaking fan base, the city’s role in hosting eight 2026 FIFA World Cup matches, and the soon-to-open U.S. Soccer National Training Center.

"Somewhere in Atlanta right now could be the world’s next great soccer star who will come of age knowing she can train here, play here, and win right here in Atlanta," Dickens said. "The arrival of women’s professional soccer is about creating opportunity for players, staffers, and fans."

U.S. Soccer Federation President Cindy Parlow Cohn, a former Atlanta Beat player and two-time Olympic gold medalist, said the league’s return marks a full-circle moment for the city. "Arthur, your belief and bold vision for soccer in Atlanta have taken the sport to new heights," she said. "This new NWSL team will lead the way and continue to inspire the next generation."

At Friday’s Empower Her, Inspire All event, city leaders and league officials made it official — Atlanta’s soccer story is still just beginning.

Speakepeakers at the Empower Her, Inspire All event said Atlanta’s newest National Women’s Soccer League franchise cements the city’s place at the center of American soccer.

"This is a city that knows how to win," said NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman, announcing the league’s 17th team. "This is a city that understands passion. You understand how to show up for your team. You have an incredible sports market that knows how to show up week in, week out for your teams. Go Atlanta."

Berman said Atlanta already offers everything a women’s club needs to succeed — ownership, market, and infrastructure. "You have some of the best ownership in professional sports in the Blank family. You have top-notch facilities in Mercedes-Benz Stadium," she said. "And this ownership group is going to build a first-class, purpose-built training facility for the best women soccer players in the world."

Arthur Blank, owner of the Falcons and Atlanta United FC, said the city has become "the epicenter of soccer in this country."

"If there was any doubt before, I believe we can confidently say now that Atlanta is the epicenter of soccer in this country," Blank told the crowd. "From the incredible success of Atlanta United, to the U.S. Soccer Federation’s move here, to our role as a host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup matches, which will be here shortly, including the semifinal match. These milestones reflect the passion and dedication of our community that makes Atlanta a global soccer destination."

Blank said the new women’s team will continue that momentum. "We’re joining a big league," he said. "And right here in Georgia, the participation of women’s soccer is already high and growing with hundreds of schools, dozens of clubs, and countless young players continuing and committing to play. This tells us it’s the right place and the right time."

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said the announcement proves the city’s investment in soccer has paid off. "The moves that Arthur Blank and his team have made to make Atlanta the epicenter of soccer in this country really represent a commitment to this entire region’s future," Dickens said. "Atlanta United has helped change soccer culture across the country, consistently setting the MLS attendance records and becoming one of the strongest brands in the whole sport."

He added, "Metro Atlanta will soon be home to the U.S. National Training Center and a world-class training complex. And of course, you know Atlanta is set to host eight FIFA World Cup matches next year, including one of the semifinals. Now this new franchise helps fill out Atlanta’s soccer picture."

U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone, who once played for the Atlanta Beat, said the new team is coming to the perfect place. "I know this is a soccer city and the new Atlanta NWSL team will thrive here," she said. "Arthur, your belief and bold vision for soccer in Atlanta have taken the sport to new heights. This new NWSL team will lead the way and continue to inspire the next generation. The women’s game in this city will be better because of it, and better because of you."

What's next:

The new Atlanta franchise revives a tradition that began with the original Atlanta Beat teams that played in the early 2000s and 2010s. It will be the league’s first expansion since Denver Summit FC joined earlier this year. The expansion fee was reported to be a record $165 million.

Berman said fans can now officially start counting down to kickoff. "Thank you for showing up on day zero," she said. "You get to be a fan of the league for the next two and a half years. So watch our games, support the league, and get ready for 2028."