Gas prices jump again overnight in Georgia

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The Brief Georgia gas prices average $3.646 (AAA) and $3.673 (GasBuddy), both showing sharp increases. Prices are up nearly $1 from a month ago amid global oil market disruptions. Experts say supply issues and seasonal fuel changes could drive prices even higher.



Gas prices are climbing rapidly across Georgia as global oil markets react to ongoing geopolitical tensions, pushing costs higher for drivers statewide.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in Georgia is now $3.646, up more than 11 cents from the previous day and about 32 cents higher than a week ago. Compared to a month ago, when prices averaged $2.713, drivers are now paying nearly a dollar more per gallon.

Nationally, AAA reports the current average at $3.790 per gallon, rising from $2.817 a month ago. That marks a sharp increase tied to instability in global crude oil markets, where prices have fluctuated between roughly $100 and $120 per barrel following conflict involving the U.S., Israel and Iran. Before the conflict, oil hovered closer to $70 per barrel.

GasBuddy data shows a similar trend at the state level, with Georgia’s average at $3.673 on Tuesday. That figure is up 4 cents from the day before, nearly 26 cents higher than last week and about 99 cents above last month’s average.

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What they're saying:

Analysts point to multiple factors driving the increases, including disruptions to oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global supply route, along with seasonal shifts to summer gasoline blends. The transition to summer fuel, required for environmental reasons, is typically more expensive to produce.

Higher fuel costs are also having broader economic effects. Rising diesel prices — now approaching $5 per gallon nationally, according to AAA — are increasing transportation and production costs, which can impact the price of goods across multiple industries.

Despite the recent surge, gas prices remain below the highs seen in 2022, though experts warn that continued instability in global oil supply could keep upward pressure on prices in the weeks ahead.

Will Gov. Kemp suspend the gas tax?

Last week, Gov. Kemp addressed the possibility of suspending the gas tax in Georgia if the conflict with Iran continued to disrupt oil prices. At the time, Kemp said that was monitoring the markets.

Kemp has suspended the gas tax three times before in an effort to help Georgia residents. The first time was from March 2022 to January 2023 when gas costs more than $4 per gallon. The second time was between September and November 2023 and again for two weeks after Hurricane Helen in 2024.