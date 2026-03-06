Gas prices spike in Georgia as national average climbs above $3

article

The Brief Georgia’s average gas price has climbed to $3.18 per gallon, the highest level in the state this year. Prices are rising faster in Georgia than the national average, according to new data from GasBuddy. Analysts warn global instability and supply concerns could push prices up another 20–30 cents per gallon.



Gas prices are climbing again across the United States, and drivers in Georgia are beginning to feel the impact as global tensions and rising wholesale fuel costs push prices higher at the pump.

PREVIOUS: Iran conflict one of several factors causing gas prices to rise, GasBuddy says

What we know:

The national average for gasoline reached $3.31 per gallon as of 9:30 a.m. EST Friday, according to GasBuddy. That figure is 1.2 cents higher than Thursday, 32.8 cents more than a week ago, and 40.8 cents higher than one month ago. Compared with the same time last year, drivers are paying about 21 cents more per gallon.

Analysts say prices were already trending upward ahead of the summer travel season. However, geopolitical tensions have added new uncertainty to global fuel markets.

On Feb. 28, President Donald Trump ordered U.S. military strikes on Iran, triggering retaliatory missile and drone attacks that have killed at least six U.S. servicemembers. Energy analysts say the conflict could drive prices even higher, potentially adding another 20 to 30 cents per gallon due to supply concerns and broader instability in global oil markets.

Trump has repeatedly pointed to declining fuel costs as evidence that his economic policies are benefiting consumers. During his Feb. 24 State of the Union address, he said his administration’s policies were helping bring gas prices down after taking office in January 2025, noting prices had dropped roughly 6% since then.

Before the recent escalation in the Middle East, the White House projected that lower gas prices could save American drivers about $11 billion this year compared to 2025, assuming prices remained under $3 per gallon nationwide.

Higher fuel prices ripple through the broader economy, increasing costs for commuters and raising prices for goods that rely on transportation, including groceries and retail deliveries. Airlines, trucking companies and other transportation-heavy industries also face shrinking profit margins when fuel costs surge.

Georgia prices rising faster than national average

In Georgia, the statewide average now sits at $3.18 per gallon, the highest average recorded in the state so far this year.

The state has seen sharper increases than the national average in recent weeks.

Georgia gas prices are currently:

Up 1.0 cent from Thursday

Up 40.3 cents from one week ago

Up 53.7 cents from one month ago

Up 27.9 cents from a year ago

Despite the recent spike, Georgia still ranks 24th among states for most expensive gasoline. Historically, prices in the state tend to remain below the national average, though current increases are happening more rapidly than in many other parts of the country.

The highest statewide average on record was $4.48 per gallon on June 15, 2022, during the height of global fuel price spikes. In contrast, the lowest average in recent history was $1.48 per gallon on Jan. 2, 2009.

Last year, Georgia drivers saw prices peak at $3.94, while the lowest average recorded was $2.62 on Dec. 29, 2025.

Metro Atlanta averages

Prices vary slightly across metro Atlanta counties, with most hovering around the statewide average.

Current averages include:

Fulton County: $3.20

DeKalb County: $3.23

Cobb County: $3.21

Coweta County: $3.14

Fayette County: $3.27

Gwinnett County: $3.16

Cherokee County: $3.23

Paulding County: $3.22

Prices in nearby states

Drivers traveling out of Georgia this weekend may see lower or comparable prices depending on the destination.

Average prices in neighboring states are:

Florida: $3.18

Tennessee: $2.87

North Carolina: $3.11

South Carolina: $2.95

Alabama: $2.95

What they're saying:

Industry analysts say prices could remain volatile in the coming weeks as fuel markets react to both seasonal demand and geopolitical developments overseas.