Georgia gas tax: Will Gov. Kemp suspend tax during price surge?

The Brief Democratic lawmakers are pressing Gov. Brian Kemp to suspend the state gas tax as Georgians feel increasing pain at the pump. While Georgia's gas prices are often lower than the national average, advocates argue the "relative" savings don't help families in a crisis. Republican leaders and the governor are monitoring the market, citing the need to protect the state budget and fund essential services.



As gas prices continue to rise, Georgians are feeling the squeeze on their daily commutes and their wallets. Democratic lawmakers say the state needs to act now to provide relief from the mounting pressure at the pump.

The Push for Relief

What they're saying:

Sen. Nabilah Parkes (D-Duluth) argues that the authority to ease this burden lies directly with the executive branch.

"The buck stops with him. He can do it again to provide immediate relief for working families and small businesses... the governor can provide immediate relief by suspending that gas tax."

The Affordability Crisis

While Georgia's gas may be cheaper than in other states, Rep. Akbar Ali (D-Lawrenceville) argues that it provides little comfort to families struggling with a real-world affordability crisis. He maintains that for many, the current prices have moved beyond an inconvenience into an emergency.

"Affordability is not just a buzzword. It's something that we're really feeling right now... we need to act right now, and it's a temporary suspension. This is an emergency, in my opinion."

The Republican Response

The other side:

Across the aisle, Republican leaders are taking a more measured stance. Sen. Russ Goodman (R-Cogdell) says the governor is deciding whether and when to act, noting that any tax suspension must be timed correctly to protect the state's financial health.

"I'm sure that he's looking at it. He wants to be able to make the right decision on behalf of Georgians because... we have to be able to fund essential services. We have to be able to pay our teachers and everything else... I don't want to get out in front of him on that."

The Governor's Stance

Big picture view:

Addressing the rise in prices during a press conference earlier this week, Gov. Kemp said he is closely monitoring the situation but is holding off on issuing an executive order for now. He indicated that the state is seeking market stability before making a move.

"We're just going to continue to watch the market for a few more days. And then you know we will monitor it as we go."

For now, the state gas tax remains in place as both sides wait to see if prices will level off or continue their upward climb.