Decatur community invited to celebrate WWII veteran's 100th birthday

A local World War II veteran and "community hero" is hitting a major milestone this weekend, and the Decatur community is invited to help him celebrate.

What we know:

Loved ones are hosting a drive-by birthday party for Mr. Joe Safford on Saturday, who will turn 100.

The celebration will take place from noon to 2 p.m. at his home, located at 4403 Sebring Walk in Decatur.

"Mr. Safford, an active and beloved member of Saint Philip AME Church and his neighborhood, is widely regarded as a community hero whose life reflects courage, service, and resilience," friends said.

Organizers say the celebration is a way to show appreciation and love for a man who represents a generation of Americans that sacrificed to shape the freedoms we enjoy today.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Mr. Joe Safford during his time in the US Army. (Credit: Joe Safford and Veronica Manigo)

The backstory:

Born in Berlin, Alabama, in 1926, Safford was drafted into the U.S. Army at just 18 years old in 1944.

Safford's service took him to Germany, where he served during a time of segregation.

While deployed, he acted as a cook, moved supplies, helped rebuild war-torn areas, and provided assistance wherever he was needed.

Safford remembers how his unit loved his "famous sweet bread." His grandmother taught him to cook in his youth, and the passion stayed with him throughout his life.

That spirit of service became a family tradition; after the war, Mr. Safford had two sons who also served in the Army.

Today, Safford remains active with Saint Philip AME Church and enjoys spending time with his four grandchildren, one granddaughter, and three great-grandsons.