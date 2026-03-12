Georgia Weather: Frost, 70s, and a ‘big cold snap’ ahead

The Brief A Frost Advisory takes effect early Friday morning for much of North and West Central Georgia. Temperatures will surge into the mid-70s this weekend before a powerful cold front arrives Sunday night. Heavy rain and thunderstorms expected late Sunday will usher in a significant midweek freeze next week.



A sharp temperature drop and gusty winds will give way to a frosty Friday morning across North Georgia before a spring-like warmup arrives for the weekend.

According to the FOX 5 Storm Team, the region should prepare for a roller coaster of conditions, including potential thunderstorms Sunday night and a deep "cold snap" that could bring sub-freezing temperatures by Tuesday.

What we know:

The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory in effect from 2 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday. Forecasters expect temperatures as low as 35 degrees to result in frost formation, which could harm or kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

The Frost Advisory specifically impacts Gordon, Floyd, Bartow, Cherokee, Polk, Paulding, Cobb, North Fulton, Gwinnett, Barrow, Oconee, Haralson, Carroll, Douglas, South Fulton, DeKalb, Rockdale, Walton, Newton, Morgan, Heard, Coweta, Fayette, Clayton, Spalding, Henry, Troup, Meriwether, and Pike counties.

What they're saying:

FOX 5 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist David Chandley notes that while it will be "chilly through the morning," the "sunshine galore" will help the region rebound quickly.

"We began the growing season here, if you got anything tender, you may want to cover it up," Chandley said regarding the overnight frost potential. Looking further ahead, he warned of a dramatic shift following the weekend: "A front comes slamming through here and drops a temperature in a large way Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday... down below the average."

Timeline:

High-pressure settling over the region will provide a clear but cold start to the weekend before active weather returns Sunday night.

Thursday Night: Winds subside as temperatures tumble into the 30s.

Friday Morning: Frost develops across Metro Atlanta and West Georgia; temperatures bottom out between 31 and 39 degrees.

Saturday: Clear skies and a return to the mid-70s.

Sunday Evening: Rain chances increase, with thunderstorms becoming widespread overnight into Monday morning.

Monday Afternoon: Rain clears out as a "big cold snap" begins to move in.

Big picture view:

According to the FOX 5 Storm Team, the current dry and cooler conditions are the result of a strong front that caused a 25-degree temperature drop earlier Thursday. While a "southerly surge" will allow temperatures to warm up significantly on Saturday and Sunday, a robust trough will charge into the region by late Sunday. This meteorological shift will usher in significant cold air from the eastern US, potentially leading to freeze conditions by the middle of next week.

Local perspective:

While metro Atlanta faces a Frost Advisory, the FOX 5 Storm Team notes that far North and Northeast Georgia, including areas like Blairsville, are not under the advisory because they have not yet hit their official growing season. However, these mountain regions will still see the coldest temperatures, with lows near 31 degrees Friday morning. Following the Sunday front, higher elevations of North Georgia could see a rain/snow mix Monday night, though no accumulation is expected.

Why you should care:

Homeowners and farmers should take steps to protect tender plants from the frost Friday morning. Looking toward Monday, the rapid arrival of storms could impact the morning commute, followed by a hard freeze Tuesday night that will require additional protection for pipes and vegetation.

By the numbers:

The FOX 5 Storm Team 7-day forecast shows a dramatic swing in temperatures:

Metro Atlanta Forecast:

Friday: High 66 / Low 39 (Sunny; 0% rain)

Saturday: High 74 / Low 45 (Sunny; 0% rain)

Sunday: High 75 / Low 54 (40% chance of showers/storms)

Monday: High 60 / Low 46 (80% chance of storms; falling temps)

Tuesday: High 47 / Low 29 (Mostly sunny; 0% rain)

Wednesday: High 57 / Low 32 (Partly sunny; 0% rain)

Thursday: High 66 / Low 39 (Mostly sunny; 0% rain)

North Georgia Forecast:

Friday: High 61 / Low 30

Saturday: High 71 / Low 36

Sunday: High 66 / Low 46

Monday: High 54 / Low 41

Tuesday: High 40 / Low 20

What's next:

Residents can enjoy a beautiful, sunny Saturday, but should keep a close eye on the sky on Sunday evening. The FOX 5 Storm Team expects a "big cold snap" to settle in by St. Patrick's Day, with daytime highs struggling to reach 50 degrees and nighttime lows dipping well below freezing across much of the state.