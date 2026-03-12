'I came for help': Mom kidnapped in front of Cobb County deputies

The Brief Superia Turner says she and her three daughters were in her car with Jeremiah Williams when he started threatening her. Turner says she pulled into the Cobb County Sheriff's Office to get help, and Williams jumped in the driver's seat and took off. Williams crashed into another car, jumped out and ran. He was captured and is now charged with several felonies.



A Cobb County mother is speaking out after her and her youngest child were kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend right in front of deputies.

What we know:

Jeremiah Williams is now in jail, charged with kidnapping, hijacking a motor vehicle, terroristic threats, false imprisonment, cruelty to children, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, simple battery and hit-and-run.

Jeremiah Williams is accused of carjacking a woman and her three children on Mar. 7, 2026. (Credit: Cobb County Sheriff's Office)

What they're saying:

Superia Turner says her ex-boyfriend, Jeremiah Williams, was visiting her when he started acting odd. She and her three children were on their way out when she told Williams she would drop him off somewhere.

She says once in the car, he threatened to kill her. She saw that he had a gun and a knife. She was scared and pulled into the visitor's center at the Cobb County Sheriff's Office, then told two of her kids to run and get help.

"Me and my sister went in, I was screaming, and I ran in to get the officers," said 9-year-old Jamilyah Turner. \

Turner saw three deputies and her kids approach the car. That's when Williams jumped into the driver's seat and took off with Turner and her youngest child.

"My hands were shaking, and I thought he was going to do something to my mom," said Jamilyah Turner.

Turner says Williams was speeding through traffic lights and stop signs, then crashed into another car in the middle of an intersection. He got out and took off running. Marietta police and Cobb County deputies captured him shortly after.

Turner and her daughter had scrapes and bruises from the car crash, but they will be okay.

She says she's grateful she and her family are safe, but says Williams never should have gotten away from the visitor's center where she thought she could get help.

"I just feel like maybe they need more training. I came for help for me and my babies," said Turner.

Turner says one of the lieutenants from the sheriff's office checked in on her while she was at the hospital after the car crash and said he promised to look into what happened at the visitor's center.

What we don't know:

When FOX 5 asked for an update on the case Thursday, officials said they are still investigating.