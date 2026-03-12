Officers seize two dogs after brutal attack in Gwinnett neighborhood

The Brief Animal control officers seized two dogs after neighbors said they brutally attacked a man. One man grabbed a shotgun and headed down as fast as he could. Gwinnett County police are investigating the incident that occurred on Rockbridge Drive.



Gwinnett County animal control officers seized two dogs after people in one Stone Mountain neighborhood said they brutally attacked a man Thursday afternoon.

What they're saying:

Police, medics, and animal control officers responded to the area of Rockbridge Drive.

Roland Jacques, a neighbor, heard the commotion from inside his house.

"It wasn't a bite. It was an attack. It was a full-on attack," Jacques said. "The head [was] moving side to side as they got hold of the guy's head."

Jacques said he grabbed his shotgun and ran to help the man.

Gwinnett County Animal Welfare & Enforcement officers confiscated both dogs, a county spokesperson said.

Jacques said he grabbed a towel and applied pressure to the bite wounds until medics arrived.

It is not clear what condition the man is now in, but Jacques said medics took him away in an ambulance.

"He was very freaked out, bleeding pretty badly from the neck area. I really couldn't tell exactly where the blood was coming from," Jacques said. "Shooting them as a last resort, you know, to protect that man, were definitely on the table."

Jacques said that after he grabbed his shotgun, he headed down as fast as he could. By the time he got there, the dogs had already retreated.

He said that while a person who knew the dog came out to assist the attack victim, other neighbors have said those same dogs have chased them in the past.

What's next:

The Gwinnett County Police Department is now handling the investigation, but has not responded to multiple requests for information.