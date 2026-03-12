UGA graduate, Army Lt. Col. Brandon Shah killed in Old Dominion shooting

article

The Brief University of Georgia MBA alumnus Lieutenant Colonel Brandon A. Shah was killed in a shooting at Old Dominion University. Shah graduated from the Terry College of Business in 2018 while serving at Hunter Army Airfield in Savannah. The decorated combat aviator is being remembered for his dedication to bridging the gap between military service and civilian leadership.



A distinguished University of Georgia alumnus and decorated Army officer was killed Thursday morning during a shooting on the campus of Old Dominion University.

Lieutenant Colonel Brandon A. Shah, who earned his Master of Business Administration from UGA’s Terry College of Business in 2018, was serving as the Professor of Military Science at ODU when the attack occurred inside Constant Hall. Two others were injured in the shooting, and the gunman is also deceased.

Local perspective:

While a native of Virginia, LTC Shah maintained deep ties to the Peach State. He pursued his MBA at the University of Georgia while stationed at Hunter Army Airfield in Savannah, where he served as the Director of Operations (Brigade S3) for the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade.

Shah often spoke of his "strategic reflection" on his future career, noting that he specifically chose UGA because he wanted a school that provided the ultimate freedom to explore career paths post-military and had a strong identity in the SEC. "GO DAWGS!" he wrote in a profile for the university’s MBA program.

(L-R) Brandon A. Shah, Phillip Edmondson, and Nicholas Cherry, MBA Class of 2018 (University of Georgia)

What they're saying:

During his tenure as an MBA student, Shah spoke highly of the academic environment in Athens, noting that the discussions and lessons learned from the faculty and staff were remarkable. He described the small class sizes as a way to ease the culture shock of moving from a high-pressure military environment into a passive academic setting.

Congresswoman Jen Kiggans said in a statement that she is heartbroken by the loss of Shah, also praising the Army ROTC students who acted with extraordinary courage to subdue the attacker. These students, trained under Shah’s program, reflect the highest levels of bravery, Kiggans said.

Who is Brandon Shah?

The backstory:

Shah’s military career spanned over two decades, beginning with his enlistment as an aviation operations specialist in 2003. After commissioning as an officer, he became a Senior Aviator with more than 1,200 flight hours and 600 combat flight hours.

Lieutenant Colonel Brandon A. Shah (Old Dominion University)

His service in Georgia was a significant chapter of his career; while stationed in Savannah, he oversaw modernization efforts for attack helicopters and commanded multiple aviation units. His academic achievements were equally diverse, holding degrees from ODU and the University of Kansas alongside his Georgia MBA.

What's next:

The Old Dominion University community is mourning the loss of a leader who was described as being passionate about having a positive impact on at least one life every day. Memorial arrangements have not yet been announced, and the university remains closed for the day as the investigation into the shooting continues.