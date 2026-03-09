Man accused of Marietta armed carjacking, kidnapping family

article

The Brief Jeremiah Williams is accused of carjacking a family and then crashing the vehicle. Cobb County deputies and Marietta police arrested Williams after he crashed the car he allegedly stole. Williams also assaulted one of the victims and forced her to drive him to several locations in Marietta.



Cobb County deputies have arrested a man accused of carjacking a woman with three children in the car over the weekend and forcing her to drive him to multiple locations, before taking over the vehicle and crashing it.

What we know:

Jeremiah Williams is charged with kidnapping, hijacking a motor vehicle, false imprisonment, terroristic threats, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, simple battery, cruelty to children and obstruction of law enforcement.

Williams allegedly entered the vehicle on Mar. 7 with a firearm and then forced the woman to drive to several locations in the Marietta area while holding the vehicle’s occupants against their will, according to law enforcement.

During the incident, Williams allegedly threatened the victims and assaulted the driver to take over the car.

While Williams was driving, he crashed near Wellstar Kennestone Hospital on Church Street. He then fled the scene on foot.

Cobb County deputies and Marietta police quickly caught up with Williams and arrested him. He had the gun on him at the time of his arrest.

The victims did not sustain serious injuries, police said. An investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

It is unclear how authorities were notified of the alleged carjacking.