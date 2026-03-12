Union City Police issue Mattie’s Call for missing 13-year-old Jamarion Lewis

article

Authorities in Union City are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy.

What we know:

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled persons, has since been issued.

According to the Union City Police Department, Jamarion Lewis was last seen on Thursday.

He is 5 feet tall and weighs about 90 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a light grey hoodie, light blue jeans, black shoes, and a black beanie with orange trimming.

Police say he has been diagnosed with autism, ADHD, and has a history of self-harm.

What we don't know:

He is familiar with the MARTA system and could use it to travel.

What you can do:

Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately.