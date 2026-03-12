Union City Police issue Mattie’s Call for missing 13-year-old Jamarion Lewis
UNION CITY, Ga. - Authorities in Union City are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy.
What we know:
A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled persons, has since been issued.
According to the Union City Police Department, Jamarion Lewis was last seen on Thursday.
He is 5 feet tall and weighs about 90 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a light grey hoodie, light blue jeans, black shoes, and a black beanie with orange trimming.
Police say he has been diagnosed with autism, ADHD, and has a history of self-harm.
What we don't know:
He is familiar with the MARTA system and could use it to travel.
What you can do:
Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately.
The Source: The Union City Police Department provided the details for this article.