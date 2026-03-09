Gas prices soar in Georgia following Israeli strikes on Iranian oil

The Brief Market Surge: Crude oil topped $100 per barrel after Israeli missiles hit four Iranian oil facilities. Local Impact: Georgia gas prices jumped to an average of $3.23, a 48-cent increase since the start of the conflict. Travel Warning: The price spike coincides with spring break, marking the sharpest weekly increase since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.



Oil prices skyrocketed and Georgia gas prices surged following Israeli missile strikes on four oil facilities in Iran’s capital overnight.

What we know:

The price of crude oil surpassed $100 a barrel, triggering a sharp increase at the pump just as metro Atlanta families prepare for spring break travel. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in Georgia has climbed to $3.23.

Nationwide, prices are up 48 cents since the conflict in Iran began a little over a week ago. This spike represents the most significant one-week price jump since February 2022, when Russia invaded Ukraine.

GasBuddy reports that prices in Atlanta are 60.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 32.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national price of diesel has increased 85.9 cents compared to a week ago and now stands at $4.599 per gallon in Georgia.

What they're saying:

"The only thing really in a consumer's control is planning," said an AAA spokesperson. Experts recommend that drivers consolidate errands and focus on fuel efficiency to stretch their tanks as supply interruptions from the Middle East continue to rattle global markets.

In addition to the geopolitical conflict, AAA noted that spring demand and the seasonal transition to summer-blend gasoline production are contributing to the rising costs.