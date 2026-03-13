Atlanta rideshare drivers see earnings being eaten by rising fuel costs

The Brief Atlanta gas prices have surged 75 cents in one month, largely driven by military tensions in Iran. Rideshare drivers now spend up to 50% of their earnings on fuel, significantly threatening their take-home pay. Increased operational costs are forcing gig workers to extend their shifts to 72 hours per week to remain profitable.



Rising gas prices are hitting drivers hard, especially people who rely on their cars to make a living.

What we know:

Rideshare drivers say fuel is one of their biggest expenses, and some say the recent spike is starting to cut into their profits.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Atlanta is now $3.49. That’s up about 75 cents from a month ago. Prices have also jumped since the U.S. military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran.

Analysts say if tensions in the Middle East ease, gas prices could fall back to what drivers saw just a few weeks ago.

What they're saying:

For rideshare driver Sam Lakhani, the workday starts the moment he hits the road. But lately there’s something else on his mind; the price of gas.

"Before pulling up the gas station in the morning, we always are scared at what price will be today," said Lakhani.

Lakhani is a rideshare driver and union organizer. He said he has been a driver for seven years and is on the road between 60 and 72 hours a week. Higher gas prices mean a bigger chunk of every ride goes straight into the tank.

"It is impacting on the driver because you have to work more hours, and it's tiring for everyone," Lakhani said.

Lakhani said fuel is one of his largest expenses, and when prices go up, profits go down. He said he has to drive more hours to make the same money as before and fears that if the trend continues, the industry could struggle.

"There will be no more drivers working because if they are not making money, they won't be and there won't be any drivers out there on the streets," Lakhani said.

Lakhani drives several vehicles for work, including a Cadillac he uses for higher-end rides. He said when he drives it, about 50% of what he makes goes toward paying for gas, so he is always looking for the least expensive option.

"Every time you go to a different gas station, the price is not uniform. So you have to find out which is the cheapest pump in town or nearby town," he said.

Lakhani and other drivers say they hope prices stop climbing because their take-home pay depends on what they pay at the pump.

"All of the gig workers are getting scared of this gas prices. I hope this will come back to normal as soon," Lakhani said.