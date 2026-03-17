Georgia poultry exports resume after bird flu clearance
ATLANTA - Georgia poultry products can once again be exported and traded internationally after the state regained its bird flu-free status, state officials announced.
What we know:
Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper confirmed the development, marking a significant step forward for one of the state’s largest agricultural industries.
The designation follows several recent outbreaks of avian influenza, including one at a commercial poultry operation in Hart County and two in Walker County. Those cases contributed to a total of seven detections of bird flu in commercial poultry or waterfowl operations across Georgia since the nationwide outbreak began in 2022.
What they're saying:
State officials say regaining bird flu-free status allows Georgia poultry producers to resume international trade, which had been restricted during the outbreaks. The poultry industry is a major economic driver in Georgia, and the return to export markets is expected to provide a boost to producers statewide.