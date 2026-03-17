Georgia poultry exports resume after bird flu clearance

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The Brief Georgia regains bird flu-free status, allowing poultry exports to resume internationally. Recent outbreaks included cases in Hart and Walker counties. Seven total detections have been reported in Georgia since 2022.



Georgia poultry products can once again be exported and traded internationally after the state regained its bird flu-free status, state officials announced.

What we know:

Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper confirmed the development, marking a significant step forward for one of the state’s largest agricultural industries.

The designation follows several recent outbreaks of avian influenza, including one at a commercial poultry operation in Hart County and two in Walker County. Those cases contributed to a total of seven detections of bird flu in commercial poultry or waterfowl operations across Georgia since the nationwide outbreak began in 2022.

What they're saying:

State officials say regaining bird flu-free status allows Georgia poultry producers to resume international trade, which had been restricted during the outbreaks. The poultry industry is a major economic driver in Georgia, and the return to export markets is expected to provide a boost to producers statewide.