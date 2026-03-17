Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
until WED 10:00 AM CDT, Randolph County, Cleburne County
2
Freeze Warning
from TUE 11:00 PM EDT until WED 10:00 AM EDT, Union County, Greene County, Fayette County, Banks County, Chattooga County, South Fulton County, Walker County, Gilmer County, Dawson County, Hall County, Putnam County, Whitfield County, Heard County, Pickens County, Oconee County, Clarke County, Towns County, Cobb County, Carroll County, Meriwether County, Douglas County, Floyd County, Morgan County, Madison County, Jasper County, Dade County, Rockdale County, Barrow County, DeKalb County, Gwinnett County, Oglethorpe County, Lamar County, Forsyth County, White County, Lumpkin County, Polk County, Murray County, Butts County, Coweta County, Catoosa County, Cherokee County, Bartow County, Pike County, Jackson County, Walton County, Gordon County, Upson County, Newton County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Troup County, Henry County, North Fulton County, Fannin County, Paulding County, Haralson County

Georgia poultry exports resume after bird flu clearance

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  March 17, 2026 9:51am EDT
Georgia
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

The Brief

    • Georgia regains bird flu-free status, allowing poultry exports to resume internationally.
    • Recent outbreaks included cases in Hart and Walker counties.
    • Seven total detections have been reported in Georgia since 2022.

ATLANTA - Georgia poultry products can once again be exported and traded internationally after the state regained its bird flu-free status, state officials announced.

What we know:

Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper confirmed the development, marking a significant step forward for one of the state’s largest agricultural industries.

The designation follows several recent outbreaks of avian influenza, including one at a commercial poultry operation in Hart County and two in Walker County. Those cases contributed to a total of seven detections of bird flu in commercial poultry or waterfowl operations across Georgia since the nationwide outbreak began in 2022.

What they're saying:

State officials say regaining bird flu-free status allows Georgia poultry producers to resume international trade, which had been restricted during the outbreaks. The poultry industry is a major economic driver in Georgia, and the return to export markets is expected to provide a boost to producers statewide.

The Source

  • Information was provided in a press release from the Georgia Department of Agriculture. 

GeorgiaNews