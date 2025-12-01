Special Cyber Monday deal from Atlanta Hawks

article

The Brief Atlanta Hawks launch Cyber Monday ticket sale with prices starting at $19. Four featured games revealed online as part of four-day flash sale. Discounted pricing ends tonight at 11:59 p.m. while supplies last.



The busy holiday shopping weekend may be winding down, but Atlanta sports fans still have a chance to score Cyber Monday deals — this time from the Atlanta Hawks.

The team is offering limited-time discounted ticket prices as part of a four-day flash sale that began on Black Friday and continues through 11:59 p.m. tonight. The promotion celebrates the holiday season and gives fans early access to select games at reduced prices.

As part of the sale, the Hawks will unveil four featured games on their website beginning at 8 a.m. Monday. Tickets start at $19 for the 200 level and $59 for the 100 level, depending on availability.

Games available for this promotion include:

Dec. 11 - 14, 2025 vs. TBD*

Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025, vs. Chicago Bulls (Holiday Game fueled by Georgia Natural Gas)

Friday, Dec. 26, 2025 vs. Miami Heat

Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026, vs. New Orleans Pelicans (presented by Chick-fil-A)

Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, vs. Milwaukee Bucks (MLK Day Game presented by Georgia Power)

Friday, Jan. 23, 2026 vs. Phoenix Suns (presented by Emory Healthcare)

Monday, Jan. 26, 2026 vs. Indiana Pacers (presented by 988)

Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026, vs. Brooklyn Nets (Kids Day)

Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026, vs. Washington Wizards (Black History Month Game fueled by Georgia Natural Gas)

Tuesday, March 10, 2026 vs. Dallas Mavericks (presented by Aviation Institute of Maintenance)

Thursday, March 12, 2026 vs. Brooklyn Nets (Crowning Courage Night presented by Crown Royal)

Monday, March 16, 2026 vs. Orlando Magic

*Date and opponent of this game will be determined based on NBA Cup Standings

The promotion comes as teams and retailers across the country look to extend holiday shopping momentum through Cyber Monday.