Braves Fan Fest returning; pitcher Matt Olson gives back to kids

The Brief Braves Fest returns in 2025 with free, family-friendly activities and player interactions. Braves star Matt Olson volunteers at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta toy giveaway. Event supports Starlight Children’s Foundation’s effort to deliver 80,000 toys to kids.



Braves fans have something big to look forward to next year: Braves Fest is officially returning after a brief hiatus, bringing back a full day of baseball-themed fun for all ages.

What we know:

Team officials announced that the annual celebration will be back in 2025 and will once again feature interactive attractions, live entertainment, food, shopping, and rare opportunities for fans to meet Braves players. Even better — the event is completely free to attend.

Braves first baseman Matt Olson is also making headlines for giving back this holiday season. On Wednesday, Olson volunteered at a toy distribution event at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s Arthur M. Blank Hospital. The event was held in partnership with the Starlight Children’s Foundation, a nationwide charity focused on helping hospitalized children experience comfort and joy.

What they're saying:

Organizers say the effort is part of the foundation’s "Give Happiness" campaign, which aims to provide toys to 80,000 children during the holidays. Representatives from Starlight said events like this help kids "forget where they are" and bring a sense of normalcy to a difficult time.

What's next:

Braves Fest dates and additional details are expected to be released soon.