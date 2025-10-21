Atlanta United CEO takes indefinite leave amid health battle

article

The Brief Garth Lagerwey is taking an immediate, indefinite leave to focus on cancer treatment and recovery. Atlanta United’s operations will be managed by Chris Henderson, Dimitrios Efstathiou and Sarah Kate Noftsinger. The leadership change comes amid major transitions, including the firing of coach Ronny Deila and Brad Guzan’s retirement.



Atlanta United President and CEO Garth Lagerwey is stepping away from the club effective immediately to focus on cancer treatment and recovery, the team announced Tuesday.

What we know:

The leave of absence is indefinite, and the club said Lagerwey has the full support of Atlanta United and parent company AMB Sports and Entertainment.

Day-to-day operations will now be handled jointly by Chief Soccer Officer Chris Henderson, Senior Vice President of Strategy Dimitrios Efstathiou and Chief Business Officer Sarah Kate Noftsinger. All three will continue to report directly to AMBSE CEO Rich McKay.

What they're saying:

"I am mindful that leadership of Atlanta United requires full-time attention, and right now I simply must focus on my health and ongoing cancer treatment. I am appreciative of the club considering my health needs during such a challenging time, and I am also encouraged by my treatment progress and long-term outlook," Lagerwey said.

The backstory:

The move comes during a period of major transition for the franchise.

Atlanta United fired head coach Ronny Deila earlier this month after just one season.

Longtime club captain and goalkeeper Brad Guzan also recently announced his retirement.