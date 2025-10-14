Atlanta United captain Brad Guzan announces retirement

article

The Brief Atlanta United goalkeeper and captain Brad Guzan announced he will retire after the 2025 MLS season, ending a 21-year professional career. Guzan retires as Atlanta United’s all-time leader in appearances (261), wins (99), saves (703), and clean sheets (67). The veteran keeper won three trophies with Atlanta and three Concacaf Gold Cups with the U.S. Men’s National Team, earning 64 international caps.



Atlanta United captain and goalkeeper Brad Guzan announced Tuesday that he will retire at the end of the 2025 Major League Soccer season, closing the book on one of the most accomplished careers in American soccer.

Over 21 professional seasons, Guzan amassed 551 club appearances across three teams — Chivas USA, Aston Villa, and Atlanta United — and represented the United States Men’s National Team 64 times. The 40-year-old retires as Atlanta United’s all-time leader in appearances (261), wins (99), saves (703), and clean sheets (67).

A Storied Career Across Two Continents

Guzan’s journey began when he was selected second overall in the 2005 MLS SuperDraft out of the University of South Carolina by Chivas USA. He quickly made a name for himself, earning MLS Goalkeeper of the Year and MLS Best XI honors in 2007 before transferring to English Premier League side Aston Villa in 2008.

During his nine years in England, Guzan made 171 appearances for Aston Villa and more than 200 total across all competitions, including loan spells with Hull City and Middlesbrough.

He returned to MLS in 2017 to join Atlanta United midway through the club’s inaugural season, helping lead the expansion team to its first championship just one year later. Guzan anchored the defense during Atlanta’s historic run to the 2018 MLS Cup, followed by the 2019 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and 2019 Campeones Cup titles.

A Legacy with the U.S. Men’s National Team

Internationally, Guzan debuted for the U.S. in 2006 and went on to appear in two FIFA World Cups (2010, 2014) and six Concacaf Gold Cups, winning three titles (2007, 2017, 2021). He also represented the U.S. at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and two Copa América tournaments.

Known for his leadership, consistency, and professionalism, Guzan became a cornerstone for both club and country — a presence respected in the locker room as much as on the field.

Honoring a Career of Firsts and Records

Atlanta United will hold a press conference celebrating Guzan’s career at noon Thursday, Oct. 16, at the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground. The club will also honor him before its final home match of the season on Saturday, Oct. 18, against D.C. United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Career Highlights:

551 club appearances (261 with Atlanta United)

64 caps with the U.S. Men’s National Team

2018 MLS Cup Champion

2019 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Champion

2019 Campeones Cup Champion

2007 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year

Two-time MLS All-Star (2018, 2019)

Three-time Concacaf Gold Cup Champion (2007, 2017, 2021)

As he prepares to step away from professional soccer, Guzan leaves behind a legacy built on longevity, leadership, and loyalty — both to his teammates and to the game he’s guarded for more than two decades.