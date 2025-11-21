Atlanta Hawks giving away OutKast figurines on Dec. 3

article

The Brief Hawks offering OutKast figurine set to fans at Dec. 3 home game Giveaway celebrates duo’s recent Hall of Fame induction Tribute performances honored Outkast during ceremony



The Atlanta Hawks are honoring legendary hip-hop duo OutKast with a special giveaway celebrating their recent induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

What we know:

The team announced that the first fans through the doors at the Hawks’ Dec. 3 game against the Los Angeles Clippers will receive an exclusive collectible figurine set featuring Big Boi and André 3000. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at State Farm Arena.

OutKast was inducted earlier this month and celebrated with high-energy tribute performances from artists including Tyler, The Creator, Janelle Monáe and Doja Cat, who performed several of the duo’s biggest hits.

What's next:

The Hawks, currently back home at State Farm Arena, will face the New Orleans Pelicans tomorrow on the road.