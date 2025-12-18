How to watch NFL football: Week 16

article

The playoff picture is becoming a little clearer heading into Week 16 with teams in the driver's seat to seize top seeds, while others on the outside looking in are battling to grab the final postseason spots.

Crucial divisional games highlight another phenomenal weekend of football, including one matchup likely to determine which team claims the number one seed and homefield advantage in the NFC Conference.

Here is a look at the schedule and how to stream NFL games on FOX this weekend.

Week 16 NFL game schedule & networks

Thursday, Dec. 18

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks: 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon)

Saturday, Dec. 20

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders: 5 p.m. ET (FOX)

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears: 8:20 p.m. ET (FOX)

Sunday, Dec. 21

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Los Angeles Chargers at Dallas Cowboys: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

New York Jets at New Orleans Saints: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Kansas City Chiefs at Tennessee Titans: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Atlanta Falcons at Arizona Cardinals: 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Denver Broncos: 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Detroit Lions: 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Las Vegas Raiders at Houston Texans: 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

New England Patriots at Baltimore Ravens: 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Monday, Dec. 22

San Francisco 49ers at Indianapolis Colts: 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

How to watch the NFL on FOX

NFL games on FOX can be streamed on FOXSports.com, the FOX Sports App or FOX One .

You can use an over-the-air antenna to pick up your local station’s broadcast for free, or watch NFL games through any number of partner providers, such as cable companies, satellite TV packages, or subscription streaming platforms like NFL+, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV or fuboTV.

Before all the games kick off, you can catch FOX NFL Sunday starting at 12 p.m. ET on FOX stations. Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, Rob Gronkowski and Jay Glazer will break down each week’s matchups and talk to key players and coaches.