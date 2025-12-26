Henry County promotes Shaquille O’Neal to chief role

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Photo courtesy of Henry County Sheriff's Office

The Brief Shaquille O’Neal promoted to Chief of Community Relations Promotion announced by Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett Sheriff’s Office highlights measurable community impact



The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has announced the promotion of legendary basketball player Shaquille O’Neal to Chief of Community Relations, effective Christmas Day.

What we know:

The promotion was announced by Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett, who said the move expands a nationally recognized community-partnership model centered on visibility, service, and trust. O’Neal previously served as Director of Community Relations, a role he has held for the past five years.

During that time, the Sheriff’s Office says O’Neal helped lead hundreds of community events across Henry County and oversaw the distribution of tens of thousands of meals and gifts to local families.

The department also credits his leadership with tens of thousands of documented community interactions aimed at strengthening relationships between residents and law enforcement.

Officials said the promotion reflects the agency’s belief that public safety begins with public trust and that consistent engagement between deputies and the community is critical to effective crime prevention and cooperation.

Dig deeper:

O’Neal has deep ties to the Atlanta area through numerous business investments, including Papa Johns and Krispy Kreme franchises. He also owns several homes in the McDonough area.

In September, O’Neal and the Henry County sheriff stepped in to help a North Carolina family after four children were killed in a house fire.

Each year, O’Neal provides Christmas presents to children across Henry County. Just last week, he delivered toys and essential items to hundreds of students at Fairview Elementary School.

Over the years, O’Neal has also donated hundreds of pairs of new shoes to elementary school students, purchased an engagement ring for a man shopping at a Georgia jewelry store, awarded grants to local high school athletes, helped distribute hundreds of Thanksgiving meals, and offered a $30,000 reward during the manhunt for a suspect accused of shooting a Georgia police officer. Those efforts are among numerous charitable acts he has carried out across the state.

