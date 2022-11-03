NBA star Shaquille O'Neal, Henry County Sheriff giving away hundreds of Thanksgiving meals

article

Shaquille O'Neal and the Henry County Sheriff's Office are joining together to help local families celebrate Thanksgiving with a meal to remember.

The NBA legend and Henry County resident, law enforcement, and Tabernacle of Praise Church International say they are gearing up to host their second annual "Thanks for Giving Food Giveaway."

They plan to give away hundreds of turkeys with the trimmings and desert to help those less fortunate celebrate the holidays with a warm and delicious meal.

The event will be held on Nov. 14 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Church on 1640 GA-42 North.

O'Neal is also encouraging other who can give back to join in the spirit of giving

"Give all you can," Shaq said.

The turkeys will be given away on a first come first serve basis.

Those in need of a meal should arrive early.