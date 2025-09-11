Shaquille O’Neal, Henry County sheriff help family after NC fire kills four children

The Brief Shaquille O’Neal and Sheriff Scandrett covered funeral costs for the four children using personal funds to alleviate the family's burden. O’Neal and Scandrett's support was driven by compassion and a sense of moral responsibility to the grieving family. The cause of the tragic fire that claimed the lives of four young sisters is still under investigation.



Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett and NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal have teamed up to help a North Carolina family grieving the loss of four young children in a house fire.

The blaze in Chadbourne, North Carolina, on August 30 killed four sisters between the ages of 2 and 7.

A memorial outside the home now honors their lives.

Shaq, sheriff team up

What they're saying:

"It’s tragic beyond belief. Particularly being a father of two girls and two boys, this is unconscionable," Scandrett said.

Scandrett said when he first learned of the fire, O’Neal immediately reached out to him and insisted they find a way to support the family.

"It touches every one of us parents, neighbors and human beings," O’Neal said.

The sheriff and the former NBA star often work together to support youth in Henry County and beyond. Scandrett said O’Neal’s compassion drove their decision to step in.

"He’s always had that heart. He has a tremendous heart and that links with my heart. It's, quite frankly, one of the reasons why we got together," Scandrett said.

With O’Neal’s encouragement, Scandrett enlisted help from the sheriffs of Fulton, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Gwinnett and other counties, to cover funeral costs for all four children.

"That’s typically a tremendous burden during these types of timeframes. So we wanted to take that away from the families. All funeral expenses…These are personal funds. Personal funds out of our own personal accounts," Scandrett said.

O’Neal added that their efforts were about sending a clear message to the grieving family.

"These were innocent lives full of promise, taken far too soon…this was not just a gesture of support, it was a moral responsibility," he said. "You are not alone in your pain. We see you, we mourn with you and we’re here to help you carry this burden in any way that we can."

What's next:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Scandrett said his office coordinated with the Columbus County Sheriff in North Carolina to ensure the funds were properly directed.