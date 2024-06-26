Shaq, Henry County Sheriff's Office and Academy Sports treat kids to shopping spree

Twenty kids in Henry County enjoyed a shopping spree on Tuesday, thanks to Atlanta-native Shaquille O'Neal, the Henry County Sheriff's Office and Academy Sports.

Each child was given $250 to spend at Academy Sports.

The store also donated sports equipment used during a Sports Spectacular Summer Camp hosted by Shaq and the Sheriff's Office.

The camp, held at Woodland High in Stockbridge, continues today with activities in volleyball, baseball, and basketball.