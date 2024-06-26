Expand / Collapse search

Shaq, Henry County Sheriff's Office and Academy Sports treat kids to shopping spree

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  June 26, 2024 8:01am EDT
Henry County
FOX 5 Atlanta

Shaq treats kids to shopping spree

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Twenty kids in Henry County enjoyed a shopping spree on Tuesday, thanks to Atlanta-native Shaquille O'Neal, the Henry County Sheriff's Office and Academy Sports. 

Each child was given $250 to spend at Academy Sports. 

The store also donated sports equipment used during a Sports Spectacular Summer Camp hosted by Shaq and the Sheriff's Office. 

The camp, held at Woodland High in Stockbridge, continues today with activities in volleyball, baseball, and basketball.