Shaq, Henry County Sheriff's Office and Academy Sports treat kids to shopping spree
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Twenty kids in Henry County enjoyed a shopping spree on Tuesday, thanks to Atlanta-native Shaquille O'Neal, the Henry County Sheriff's Office and Academy Sports.
Each child was given $250 to spend at Academy Sports.
The store also donated sports equipment used during a Sports Spectacular Summer Camp hosted by Shaq and the Sheriff's Office.
The camp, held at Woodland High in Stockbridge, continues today with activities in volleyball, baseball, and basketball.