Epic fantasy experience 'Mirth & Mischief' opens this Friday

The Brief "Mirth & Mischief" is an immersive live theatrical experience opening in Helen this weekend. The experience brings an epic fantasy story to life through acrobatics, dance, live music, and puppetry. It's happening in and around Uhuburg Castle, a real Renaissance-style castle in Helen.



An atmospheric castle, a prince in turmoil, and a battle between good and evil.

Sounds like something out of a storybook, right? Well, in the case of "Mirth & Mischief," it’s all really happening…and you’re invited to be part of the action.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we took a drive up to Helen’s incredible Uhuburg Castle for an exclusive first look at "Mirth & Mischief," an interactive live theatrical experience which officially opens to the public this Friday. Created by Atlanta native and entertainment industry professional Kelly Nelson, "Mirth & Mischief" is described as an immersive experience in which guests move freely from room to room in the castle, watching as performers bring an epic fantasy story to life through acrobatics, dance, live music, and puppetry.

General admission tickets to "Mirth & Mischief" include access to the castle and the entire immersive show, along with an after-party (called Club Mischief) featuring a DJ and special live performances. While "Mirth & Mischief" is an adults-only experience (for those 18 years and up), we’re told there will be family-friendly entertainment on Sunday afternoons, during which children can enjoy special activities and explore the castle grounds.

Uhuburg Castle, by the way, is one of the most unique properties in North Georgia; the European-influenced castle features a dozen towers, three gatehouses, and a two-story perimeter wall. The land for the castle was first cleared back in 2008, with construction continuing all the way until the castle’s grand opening in 2023.

"Mirth & Mischief" officially launches Friday, May 2 and continues with performances on Fridays and Saturdays and the family Fairy Frolic events on Sunday afternoons — for more information on showtimes and tickets, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning experiencing this one-of-a-kind North Georgia adventure!