City Springs Theatre Company preps 'Beautiful' new production

Few songwriters in the history of popular music have made more of an impact than Carole King.

From "The Locomotion" to "One Fine Day" to "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman," King’s songs defined the 1960s and 1970s. And thanks to City Springs Theatre Company in Sandy Springs, the fascinating story behind those songs is about to play out in front of local audiences.

"Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" is set to open at the Byers Theatre at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center (the home of City Springs Theatre Company) on May 2 with performances continuing through May 18. Based on King’s life and career and featuring dozens of her hit songs, "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" first opened on Broadway in 2014, where it became an immediate smash hit and racked up seven Tony Award nominations, winning two.

Fresh off of her appearance in City Springs Theatre Company’s acclaimed regional premiere of "Frozen," Megan K. Hill headlines "Beautiful" as Carole King. She’s joined by local favorite Nick Walker Jones as Gerry Goffin and Broadway actresses Lily Kaufmann ("Spamalot") and Courtenay Collins ("The Prom").

It’s a particularly exciting time at City Springs Theatre Company, which recently announced its eighth season; upcoming shows include "The Producers," "The Wizard of Oz," "Come From Away," and "Mean Girls." The professional company also just hosted a fundraising gala themed around the 50th anniversary of "A Chorus Line" opening on Broadway, and which featured appearances by three of the show’s original cast members.

We recently stopped by rehearsals for "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" and sat down for a one-on-one conversation with star Megan K. Hill — click the video player in this article to check it out. And click here for more information on tickets and showtimes.

