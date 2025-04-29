Expand / Collapse search

Lousy getaway skills lead to would-be burglar's arrest in Newnan

Published  April 29, 2025 10:30pm EDT
Newnan
Caught because he's a terrible getaway driver?

Cycle City in Newnan captured strange footage of 34-year-old Justin Davis of Temple allegedly trying to escape with a used Side-by-Side. Apparently, he had plenty of time to get away, but wasted time trying to cut through a thick chain to steal the UTV.

The Brief

    • A man tried to outrun police cars in a stolen side-by-side following a burglary at a Newnan dealership.
    • Surveillance video captured the man crashing through a fence at the business.
    • Police have charged the man with damaging the business as well as burglary.

NEWNAN, Ga. - A burglary suspect tried to outrun Newnan Police in a stolen side-by-side but learned his driving skills and vehicle were no match for pursuing patrol cars.

What we know:

The burglary happened at Cycle City early last Saturday morning. Owner Greg McDonald got a security alert that movement was detected in his back lot.

"So, I pulled my camera up," said McDonald. "I’m thinking I’m going to see a cat walking around the back, and I see this guy."

McDonald says he called 911 and when police arrived, the suspect was still there, making a lot of noise in his attempt to escape the lot with Yamaha Side-by-Side.

Cycle City surveillance footage (Credit: Cycle City, Newnan Police Department)

He did make it out of the fence, but by then, Newnan police had the business surrounded, and a chase started between the suspect in the side-by-side and officers in patrol cars.

"He hit a curb, which caused him to wreck," said Lt. Van Meadows of the Newnan Police Department.

Meadows said the suspect then ran, but was tasered and arrested.

What we’ve learned about the suspect

Dig deeper:

The suspect has been identified as Justin Davis, 34, of Temple.

Justin Davis (Credit: Newnan Police Department)

The owner says Davis had plenty of time to flee before police arrived, but he wasted it trying to cut through a thick chain in order to steal the used side-by-side.

Police have charged him with two counts of damage to property, theft by taking and second-degree burglary.

The Source: FOX 5 Atlanta reporter Doug Evans spoke to the Newnan Police Department and owner of Cycle City for the information, photos and video included in this story.

