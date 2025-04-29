DeKalb schools revamp discipline policies after viral student-teacher fight

The Brief DeKalb County Schools reassess discipline policies after a viral fight between a student and a teacher at Martin Luther King Jr. High School. Dr. Devon Horton expressed full support for students and staff and said he does not support criminal charges against the students involved.



DeKalb County school officials announced changes to their student discipline policies Monday following a widely circulated video showing a fight between a teacher and a student at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. High School.

What we know:

The fight, which took place last Tuesday in a school hallway, was caught on video and quickly spread across social media. In the footage, a student is seen hitting a teacher in the face as security guards step in to break up the altercation.

Speaking at the school, Superintendent Dr. Devon Horton addressed the community’s concerns, stressing the need for accountability and compassion for both the students involved and the teacher. Horton emphasized that while the video showed the physical confrontation, there were important events leading up to the incident that were not captured on camera.

What they're saying:

Dr. Horton expressed his full support for the students and staff, framing the incident as an opportunity to reassess the systems and supports currently in place for both groups. He also made it clear that he does not support criminal charges against the students involved, stating that he is against criminalizing young people for incidents like this.