Trilith Bike Experience offers unique adventure through massive film studio

It’s been nearly a year since we hopped aboard a trolley and took viewers on the Trilith Experience, a guided tour of the massive film studio in Fayetteville.

Now, the Trilith Foundation has launched another way for visitors to see the incredible development — and this morning on Good Day Atlanta, we snapped on our helmets for the bike ride of our lives!

The Trilith Bike Experience is a five-mile guided tour of Trilith Studios, The Town at Trilith, and the Trilith Live development. The small-group tour costs $38 per person and includes rental of either an e-bike or regular pedal bike and a helmet. Foundation leaders say the tour lasts around 90 minutes, and features unparalleled access to the facility’s more than 700 acres (and more than 1.5 million square feet of production facilities). And trust us, if you watch movies or television at all, you’ve seen something filmed at Trilith Studios. Recent projects include the Disney+ hit "Agatha All Along" and the award-winning film "Saturday Night."

The bike tour also features stops throughout The Town at Trilith, the bustling studio-adjacent community featuring hundreds of homes and dozens of businesses and restaurants — and tour guests are encouraged to spend a little extra time exploring those shops and dining establishments either before or after their time on the bike.

And if you’re asking yourself, "Why a bike tour?" — consider this: Trilith founder Dan Cathy is an avid cyclist, and Trilith Foundation hosts a Bike Trilith series, encouraging people to enhance their physical and mental fitness through cycling. This Saturday, May 3rd, the property will host Bike Trilith Day 2025, during which visitors may check out new bikes on the market and bring their own bikes for safety checks.

For more information on the Trilith Bike Experience and to book a tour, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning ride through North America’s largest movie studio!