Trilith Experience tour offers unique look massive Georgia film studio

If you "marveled" at the movie magic in box office hits like "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and "Avengers: Endgame," you’ve got Fayetteville’s Trilith Studios to thank. And now, the massive filmmaking facility is opening its doors to visitors, creating a unique tour highlighting the creativity and innovation happening here in the Hollywood of the South.

The Trilith Experience is a one-hour, guided trolley tour that showcases the exteriors of Trilith Studios and the Town at Trilith — and this morning on Good Day Atlanta, we hopped aboard for a behind-the-scenes look at North America’s largest movie studio. And when we say large, we mean it: the facility sits on more than 700 acres and features more than 1.5 million square feet of production facilities. Thus far in its history, Trilith has been home to blockbuster productions, including Marvel’s "Werewolf By Night," "WandaVision," "Loki," and the FOX hit "I Can See Your Voice."

As we learned on the tour, Trilith is more than just a place to work; Town at Trilith is a community that sits right next to the studio, making for a convenient morning commute for the film and TV workforce. The town features hundreds of homes and dozens of businesses and restaurants — and tour guests are encouraged to spend a little extra time exploring those shops and dining establishments either before or after their time on the trolley.

Tickets for the Trilith Experience are $28 for adults and $23 for children ages 12 and under and may be purchased by clicking here. The tour was created by the Trilith Foundation, an organization that operates with a mission of enriching lives. To learn more about the foundation, click here.