'Senior Assassin Game' tradition under scrutiny in Paulding County

The Brief The Paulding County Sheriff's Office is warning families about the dangers of the "Senior Assassin Game," which involves high school seniors using toy guns and sneaking around neighborhoods. Law enforcement faces criticism for raising concerns, but emphasizes the potential risks, especially in communities where firearms are common. Local residents express worry about the game's safety, fearing that participants could be mistaken for real threats due to the prevalence of firearms in the area.



A long-running senior prank known as the "Senior Assassin Game" is drawing serious concern from law enforcement in Paulding County.

Deputies say what was once a harmless tradition has become dangerous.

What they're saying:

The Paulding County Sheriff's Office is stepping up efforts to warn families about the risks of the game, which involves high school seniors targeting each other with toy guns — often while dressed in black, sneaking around neighborhoods, and ringing doorbells or approaching vehicles.

"The so-called traditional Senior Assassin Game is not what it used to be," the sheriff’s office said. "The images we are receiving from the community — they are not using whatever the rules are, water guns and bright clothing."

Officer Jordan Yuodis said the department has faced backlash for raising alarms.

"They call us the fun police or a buzz kill," Yuodis said. "Well, all those things are fine. But will those things matter when something happens to a child because of a senseless childlike game like this?"

The other side:

Local residents say the risks are very real in a community where many people legally carry firearms.

"My concern is that they would end up getting hurt because in this community, people own firearms," said Amanda Stanzione, a resident.

"A lot of people would have a hard time discerning what’s a real threat and what is a fake threat," added her husband, Chris Stanzione.

As the prank continues to play out during spring break and the final weeks of the school year, some parents are left pleading with the students to reconsider.

For this mom, the words to any kid involved in this come easy. Amanda Stanzione said. "Why are you doing this?"