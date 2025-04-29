Good Day Atlanta viewer information: April 29, 2025

Paul previews "Mirth & Mischief" in Helen:

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we took a drive up to Helen’s incredible Uhuburg Castle for an exclusive first look at "Mirth & Mischief," an interactive live theatrical experience which officially opens to the public this Friday.

Created by Atlanta native and entertainment industry professional Kelly Nelson, "Mirth & Mischief" is described as an immersive experience in which guests move freely from room to room in the castle, watching as performers bring an epic fantasy story to life through acrobatics, dance, live music, and puppetry.

Dr. Chinwe' Williams gives tips on how to stay calm when your child is losing it: Dr. Chinwé Williams is a nationally recognized, board-certified, licensed professional counselor, therapist, and trauma expert. Williams talked about meltdowns, anxiety and perfectionism — and offered real solutions for raising resilient kids.

Deena Centofanti gives summertime sleep tips: Summertime is almost here, which can be a season of less sleep. There's more sunshine and those warm nights keep us up. So what can we do about it? Fox Medical Team's Deena Centofanti has a three-step sleep strategy!

Sixth-degree Taekwondo black belt master Tommy Cho shows three techniques that could save your life: Taekwondo black belt master Raquel Riley Thomas and sixth degree Taekwondo black belt master Tommy Cho lead DefendRILEY, a dynamic initiative that teaches women and girls practical self-defense techniques to protect themselves and gain confidence in real-life situations. In light of rising concerns around personal safety, the pair showed techniques viewers can use immediately.

Christina "Ms. Basketball" Granville has the latest in entertainment headlines: Beyoncé kicked off her Cowboy Carter tour Monday night in LA, and Lizzo's birthday posts alluded to mental health struggles. Christina "Ms. Basketball" Granville has the latest info.





