Good Day Atlanta viewer information: April 29, 2025

By Good Day Atlanta
Published  April 29, 2025 11:08am EDT
Mirth and Mischief at Helen's Uhuburg

''Mirth & Mischief'' is a new immersive experience in Helen where guests can move freely throughout Uhuburg Castle and watch as performers bring an epic fantasy story to life through music, dance, and puppetry.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we took a drive up to Helen’s incredible Uhuburg Castle for an exclusive first look at "Mirth & Mischief," an interactive live theatrical experience which officially opens to the public this Friday. 

Created by Atlanta native and entertainment industry professional Kelly Nelson, "Mirth & Mischief" is described as an immersive experience in which guests move freely from room to room in the castle, watching as performers bring an epic fantasy story to life through acrobatics, dance, live music, and puppetry.

How to manage your stress while raising kids

Every parent has had to deal with a kid's meltdown, and it can be triggering. Author Dr. Chinwe Williams sat down with Alyse Eady to talk about how to stay calm when your child is losing it and how you can use these moments to raise emotionally-resilient kids.

Try this 3-step sleep strategy for summer

The sunshine and warm nights of summer can keep us up, but Fox Medical Team's Deena Centofanti has a three-step strategy that could help you get your much-needed rest.

Self-defense techniques everyone should know

Don't ever underestimate the power of defending yourself. DefendRILEY's U.S. Army Capt. Raquel Riley Thomas and sixth-degree black belt master Thommy Cho visited Good Day to demonstrate some techniques that could save your life.

Beyonce kicks of Cowboy Carter Tour

After her record-breaking 2023 tour, Beyonce is kicking off the long-awaited Cowboy Carter Tour with all the flair and fanfare fans could hope for. Entertainment contributor Christina ''Ms. Basketball'' Granville joins Joanne Feldman with more.

Meet Kay Kay: Our Pet of the Day

Kay Kay is a young chill cat who would get along with anybody. Make sure you give her a lot of pets and chin rubs.



 

