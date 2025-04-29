Video shows alleged abuse by DeKalb County middle school coach
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A DeKalb County teacher, who also serves as a middle school football coach, resigned after being put on administrative leave due to allegations of physical abuse in the classroom.
What we know:
A March cellphone video from inside a sixth grade classroom at DeKalb County's Cedar Grove Middle School shows children being punched, kicked and smacked with a yardstick by Adam Smith.
DeKalb County Schools says when it became aware of the allegations it placed teacher and football coach Adam Smith on administrative leave. He subsequently resigned from his job.
What they're saying:
Raquel Curtis' 12-year-old daughter shot one of the videos. She says Smith also abused her child.
"Struck her twice," said Curtis. "Because she was told to run around the classroom – keep in mind, this is English language arts – and she did not do it in the timeframe he asked her to."
The DeLoach Law Firm represents three of the families. It has presented the school system with an ante-litem letter, setting up a possible lawsuit.
"We want justice for these children," said attorney Dwight DeLoach. "These types of things cannot be tolerated."
DeKalb County Schools issues formal statement
The other side:
"The safety and well-being of students and staff are top priorities for the DeKalb County School District (DCSD), which takes all allegations of inappropriate or unlawful behavior within our schools very seriously.
"Recently, the District became aware of allegations involving an educator at Cedar Grove Middle School and students. Given the serious nature of these accusations, the teacher was placed on administrative leave at the time. Since then, the teacher has resigned.
"DCSD remains fully committed to upholding the integrity of the ongoing investigation."
The Source: The information in this story was provided by the DeLoach Law Firm and was obtained through an interview with a concerned parent. The DeKalb County School District provided a statement in response to the alleged incident.