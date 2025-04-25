Illegal tire dumping plagues DeKalb County preschool, sparks safety concerns

The Brief Hundreds of old tires have been illegally dumped outside Little Linguists International Preschool, worsening the problem and causing frustration among staff. The DeKalb County Police Department is actively investigating the illegal tire dumping and working with Code Compliance to remove the tires. The tire dumping poses a fire hazard and safety concern for nearby residents, with preschool staff urging quicker removal by the county.



A place meant for learning is dealing with a pile of problems right outside its front gate after someone dumped hundreds of old tires.

This is an ongoing issue for the DeKalb County preschool, which is just off Covington Highway.

They would love to see the tires removed, and we are learning it is not the only place where tires have been left.

What we know:

Earlier this month, dozens of tires were dumped outside the front gate of Little Linguists International Preschool.

"This street was empty about two weeks ago," said Cierra Scott from Little Linguists International Preschool.

Hundreds of old, beat-up tires now sit on East Clubhouse Circle.

The problem continues to worsen. Staffers say the illegal dumper keeps doing what they do best: shirking their responsibility and dumping it on someone else.

They believe whoever is doing it wants to avoid paying to dispose of them properly.

The preschool is not the only place dealing with tires. Just down the street, even more tires are littered next to a building that was destroyed in a fire.

The other side:

The DeKalb County Police Department says it is involved and actively working to track down those responsible for the illegal dumping.

The agency sent FOX 5 the following statement via e-mail: "DeKalb County Police have been actively investigating the reports of illegal tire dumping since school officials first reached out. DKPD has been responsive to the school every time they have made contact. While our investigators search for those responsible for the illegal dumping, DKPD says Code Compliance is working on removing the tires. DKPD is investigating similar reports at other locations in the area."

What they're saying:

"Throughout the last couple weeks, they have been dumping in the middle of the night," Scott said.

Staffers say seeing the tires daily is frustrating.

"It is a nuisance, we don't want it here," Scott said. "We really just came back from Spring Break all refreshed and rejuvenated, and we saw this headache."

Scott is also concerned about the apartment complex next door.

"It's a fire hazard because if something were to happen, the people that live right there, this is their fire lane," she said.

The preschool staffers believe the county is taking far too long to remove the tires.