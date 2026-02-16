Georgia Democrats propose blocking state funds for ICE facilities

The Brief Two state senators and a South Fulton city council member gathered Sunday to announce a new bill looking to prevent state funding from being used for planned ICE detention facilities. The bill comes days after DHS planned to build detention centers in Social Circle and Oakwood. A Republican state lawmaker said the bill would not likely be supported by his side of the aisle.



Three Democratic lawmakers gathered in South Fulton to announce new legislation in an effort to prevent the Department of Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement from moving forward with planned warehouse detention centers in Georgia.

What they're saying:

State Sen. Dr. Jaha Howard, D-Smyrna, announced a new bill Sunday afternoon that looks to prevent state funds from being used to help build planned ICE facilities in Georgia.

"We are here because of a proposal of a 10,000-bed detention facility in a town with fewer than 5,000 residents. That should give every Georgian pause," Howard said.

Howard was joined by State Sen. RaShaun Kemp, D-South Fulton, and South Fulton City Council Member Helen Zenobia Willis for the announcement.

Kemp said he will introduce a resolution under the Gold Dome to back U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Georgia, and his proposed legislation to stop ICE from opening the planned facilities.

"This is not just a Democratic issue," Kemp said. "Republican cities and communities that are saying, ‘Yes, we want strong borders, but we don't want to house thousands of people in detention centers in our communities.’"

The other side:

Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin released the following statement:

"ICE purchased a facility in Social Circle, Georgia. This will be a very well-structured detention facility meeting our regular detention standards. Every day, DHS is conducting law enforcement activities across the country to keep Americans safe. It should not come as news that ICE will be making arrests in states across the U.S. and is actively working to expand detention space.

"ICE is targeting criminal illegal aliens, including murderers, rapists, pedophiles, gang members and more. Seventy percent of ICE arrests are of illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the U.S. Thanks to the One Big Beautiful Bill, ICE has new funding to expand detention space to keep these criminals off American streets before they are removed for good from our communities.

"Secretary Noem has stated that she is willing to work with officials on both sides of the aisle to expand detention space to help ICE law enforcement carry out the largest deportation effort in American history."

State Rep. Houston Gaines, R-Athens, said the bill would likely not receive support from Republicans.

"What the senator is talking about in this piece of legislation will fly in the face of what we've already done in Georgia to mandate cooperation with ICE," he said. "It is my belief this bill ain't going nowhere, because what they're proposing is the exact opposite of what Georgia Republicans have led on for the last several years, and we're going to continue."

What's next:

Willis said she will be introducing a resolution against ICE at the next city council meeting on Feb. 24.

"We don't know when they're going to come. We don't know what their mission is, and they're not speaking to our local law enforcement," she said.