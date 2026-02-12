Expand / Collapse search

Resolution condemning ICE withdrawn by DeKalb commissioners

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  February 12, 2026 7:05am EST
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta

The Brief

    • A DeKalb County Commission resolution condemning recent immigration enforcement was withdrawn from consideration.
    • The measure included amendments addressing warrants for entry onto private property and masking.
    • Commissioners voted 4-3 to withdraw the resolution after debate about potential consequences.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A resolution condemning recent immigration enforcement efforts was withdrawn from consideration by the DeKalb County Commission after some commissioners raised concerns about the message it would send, according to Decaturish.com.

What we know:

DeKalb County Commissioner Ted Terry introduced the resolution following the fatal shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis by federal agents.

Proposed amendments would have barred ICE officers from entering private property without a judicial warrant and from concealing their faces with masks, the report said. The motion to withdraw passed 4-3, with commissioners warning it could draw unwanted federal attention and give residents a false sense of security.

OTHER LOCAL ICE STORIES

The Source

  • Information for above story comes from an article first published by Decaturish.com (linked above). 

DeKalb CountyImmigrationNews