Resolution condemning ICE withdrawn by DeKalb commissioners

A resolution condemning recent immigration enforcement efforts was withdrawn from consideration by the DeKalb County Commission after some commissioners raised concerns about the message it would send, according to Decaturish.com.

What we know:

DeKalb County Commissioner Ted Terry introduced the resolution following the fatal shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis by federal agents.

Proposed amendments would have barred ICE officers from entering private property without a judicial warrant and from concealing their faces with masks, the report said. The motion to withdraw passed 4-3, with commissioners warning it could draw unwanted federal attention and give residents a false sense of security.

