Cobb, DeKalb school districts warning students ICE walkouts

With more protests planned this week at metro Atlanta high schools, at least two school districts are warning students about possible consequences before they decide to take part in anti-ICE walkouts.

What we know:

Officials with DeKalb County School District and Cobb County School District say they respect students’ rights to free expression. However, both districts caution that participating in a walkout during school hours could lead to disciplinary action.

DeKalb County reportedly said disciplinary responses will be based on several factors, including the severity of what officials describe as "unacceptable behavior."

In Cobb County, officials say consequences could range from out-of-school suspension to the possible loss of extracurricular activity privileges.