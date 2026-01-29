Brookhaven Police dispel social media rumors of 'ICE roadblock'

article

The Brief A viral photo suggested an "ICE roadblock" was occurring on Clairmont Road; police confirm the heavy presence was actually for a five-vehicle crash. Officials state no immigration enforcement or vehicle checks were conducted, and the lane closures were solely for safety and accident cleanup. Police are encouraging residents to use official city channels to verify information before sharing reports seen on social media.



The Brookhaven Police Department is moving quickly to shut down misinformation after a photo circulating on social media sparked concern regarding immigration enforcement in DeKalb County.

Social media rumors vs. reality

On Wednesday, Brookhaven residents began sharing an image on social platforms like X and Facebook that appeared to show several police cruisers blocking lanes on Clairmont Road. The posts alleged that law enforcement was conducting an "ICE roadblock" or immigration checkpoint.

However, Brookhaven Police clarified that the scene was actually the result of a multi-car accident.

"Brookhaven Police officers responded to a five-vehicle traffic accident on Clairmont Rd.," the department said in a statement. "Our officers were on scene to assist drivers, secure the roadway, and keep everyone safe while the incident was handled."

No immigration enforcement activity

The department addressed the community's concerns directly, emphasizing that no federal agencies were involved in the traffic stop and no one was being checked for legal status.

"We want to be very clear and reassuring: There was no ICE roadblock, no immigration enforcement activity, and no vehicles were stopped for immigration checks in Brookhaven," the statement read.

The police vehicles visible in the viral photo were present only to manage the temporary lane closures required for the five vehicles involved in the collision.

Maintaining community trust

Brookhaven has a history of active community engagement, and city leaders have frequently spoken about the importance of transparency to maintain trust with the city's diverse population. This latest effort to dispel rumors follows past instances where local officials worked to ease doubts within immigrant communities after similar social media scares.

"Our goal is always to provide accurate information, support our community, and maintain trust through transparency," the department said.

How to stay informed

To avoid the spread of misinformation, the city is urging residents to sign up for "Brookhaven Alert" and follow official city social media accounts for real-time updates on police activity and road closures.

Residents can find official information and sign up for emergency alerts via the Brookhaven City website.

