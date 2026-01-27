ICE reportedly in College Park, city leaders say

The Brief College Park officials are reporting an unconfirmed but visible presence of ICE agents at the Georgia International Convention Center and local neighborhoods. Mayor Bianca Motley Broom and the City Council are expressing frustration over a lack of communication from federal agencies. The local concern is amplified by the recent deaths of two U.S. citizens, Renee Good and Alex Pretti, during ICE operations in Minneapolis this month.



College Park leaders are demanding transparency following numerous reports of federal immigration agents operating within the community.

ICE in Georgia

What we know:

While local officials have not received formal communication from the federal government, several accounts place U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents at the Georgia International Convention Center and surrounding residential areas. The uncertainty has prompted a mix of caution and concern from city leadership as they attempt to verify the scope of the federal activity.

College Park officials on ICE presence

What they're saying:

Mayor Bianca Motley Broom confirmed that her office has been inundated with calls over the last several days from residents worried about the sightings. Despite the volume of reports, the mayor noted that she has not received any verified information or guidance from federal authorities.

Council members have been more direct in their assessments.

Councilwoman Dr. Jamelle McKenzie, who represents Ward 1, stated that agents are indeed in the vicinity. She urged constituents to carry proper identification and documentation of legal status in the event of a traffic stop, though she noted there are currently no reports of residents being targeted.

Vice Mayor Joe Carn reported a significant amount of ICE activity and suggested that federal agents have set up shop within the city's 5th Congressional District. He has begun coordinating with Georgia’s congressional delegation to address the situation at the federal level.

The Press Secretary for Congresswoman Nikema Williams says the 5th district congresswoman is aware of the College Park concern and she is monitoring it. The office also reiterated the congresswoman's stance that ICE is not welcomed in Georgia.

ICE in Minneapolis

Big picture view:

Officials said the anxiety in College Park is heightened by recent high-profile incidents in Minnesota.

Earlier this month, a surge of federal immigration operations in Minneapolis resulted in the fatal shootings of two individuals by federal agents. Renee Good, a mother of three, was killed on January 7, and Alex Pretti, a Veterans Affairs nurse, was killed on January 24. Both individuals were American citizens, and the incidents have sparked nationwide protests and walkouts.

Carry legal documents

What you can do:

While the city continues to seek answers, legal advocates and local officials recommend that residents remain calm but prepared. They said to carry documentation of their legal status in case they are stopped.

ICE not responding

The other side:

FOX 5 has reached out to ICE for comment on the reported activity in College Park and is currently waiting for a response.