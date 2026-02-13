Apalachee HS shooting: Colin Gray trial begins Monday; media limits debated

article

A jury has been selected in the trial of Colin Gray, the father of the accused Apalachee High School shooter, clearing the way for opening statements next week in Barrow County.

What we know:

Fifteen jurors — 12 regular members and three alternates — were approved Wednesday after two days of questioning in Hall County. Judge Nicholas Primm said the panel is expected to begin hearing evidence Monday at the Barrow County courthouse.

Gray is charged with 29 counts, including second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and cruelty to children. Prosecutors contend he purchased the firearm used in the attack and gave it to his son as a Christmas gift. Four people — teachers Richard "Ricky" Aspinwall and Cristina Irimie and students Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo — were killed. Several others were wounded.

During jury selection, many prospective jurors acknowledged prior knowledge of the case. Some said they had already formed opinions and were excused. Attorneys questioned the remaining candidates about their views on parental responsibility, gun violence and any connections to Apalachee High School.

In a motions hearing Friday, the court addressed how evidence will be presented and what media outlets may record. Prosecutors successfully requested restrictions on recording autopsy photographs, crime scene images depicting victims’ bodies and the faces of juvenile witnesses. The judge said those limitations are intended to protect families and minors from additional trauma.

A decision on whether surveillance video from inside the school can be recorded by media will follow an in-camera review by the court. Prosecutors argued the footage shows portions of the shooting and could cause emotional harm or complicate related proceedings. Media representatives said they do not intend to air graphic content but raised concerns about broader recording restrictions.

Judge Primm told jurors they will not be sequestered but instructed them to avoid news coverage and social media about the case. "Live like it’s 1980," he said, urging them to keep their service private and focus only on evidence presented in court.

Opening statements are expected Monday.

What about Colt Gray?

What we know:

No trial date has been set at this time for Colt Gray, who is the teenager accused of killing the two students and two teachers at Apalachee High School.

At a hearing in December, it was revealed that a mental evaluation had still not been completed for the teen and his defense team is still in the process of reviewing evidence. At that time, it was indicated that the evaluation is expected to be completed by late February.