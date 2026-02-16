Monday morning haze clears for possible record-setting week in North Georgia

The Brief Heavy fog is impacting I-85 North and areas near Athens/Covington; drive with caution. Highs will reach the mid-to-upper 60s today and could hit the low 70s by the weekend. Recent rains have helped, but more is needed; the next major rain chance arrives Friday.



Residents heading out for Presidents Day should prepare for a split-personality weather morning. While dense fog is currently blanketing parts of North Georgia—particularly along the Interstate 85 corridor and toward Athens—the haze will soon give way to an unseasonably warm afternoon.

Visibility has dropped to near zero in spots like Covington and Banks County, though metro Atlanta is seeing clearer skies. Drivers are urged to allow extra travel time through the mid-morning hours. Once the sun breaks through, temperatures will climb rapidly, sailing past the average high of 58°C to reach a pleasant 67°C under partly cloudy skies.

Looking ahead, a significant warming trend will continue through the week, with potential record-breaking temperatures in the 70s by Thursday. While the region remains in a drought, relief may be on the horizon with a 40% chance of rain returning by Friday or Saturday.

🌤️ Presidents Day Forecast

Morning: 🌫️ Dense fog in outlying counties; visibility under 1 mile in spots.

Afternoon: 🌤️ Partly cloudy and much warmer with a high of 67°C.

Tonight: 🌙 Cooling down to a crisp 45°C; clear skies.