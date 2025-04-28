Mystery farm animal still on the loose in Gwinnett County

article

The Brief Duluth officers have been searching for a loose farm animal — possibly a goat or sheep — since early last week. The animal has been spotted near Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and in residential backyards. Authorities urge residents to call Gwinnett County Animal Control if they see it and not to try capturing it themselves.



A mystery animal — possibly a goat or a sheep — remains on the loose in Gwinnett County, and officers are asking for the public’s help.

What we know:

Duluth police said they have been trying to locate the animal since early last week. It has been spotted in several areas, including near Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and in residents' backyards.

What you can do:

Authorities are advising anyone who sees the animal not to attempt to capture it but instead to contact Gwinnett County Animal Control for assistance. Their phone number is 770-339-3200.