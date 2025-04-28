Mystery farm animal still on the loose in Gwinnett County
article
DULUTH, Ga. - A mystery animal — possibly a goat or a sheep — remains on the loose in Gwinnett County, and officers are asking for the public’s help.
What we know:
Duluth police said they have been trying to locate the animal since early last week. It has been spotted in several areas, including near Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and in residents' backyards.
ORIGINAL STORY: Runaway goat (or sheep) causes commotion in Duluth, outsmarts police
What you can do:
Authorities are advising anyone who sees the animal not to attempt to capture it but instead to contact Gwinnett County Animal Control for assistance. Their phone number is 770-339-3200.