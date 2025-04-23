Runaway goat (or sheep) causes commotion in Duluth, outsmarts police

article

The Brief A runaway goat (or sheep) was spotted trotting down Peachtree Industrial Blvd, evading police with a daring backyard escape. Officers believe it’s the same goat/sheep seen in Suwanee—now apparently expanding its suburban tour to Duluth. Gwinnett Animal Control is on the case; residents are asked to report any sightings of the elusive hoofed traveler.



Rush hour traffic had nothing on this determined daredevil of the animal kingdom. On Tuesday, Duluth police officers were called to Peachtree Industrial Boulevard for an urgent hoofed situation: a lone goat (or sheep) trotting along the roadway like it was late for a job interview—or perhaps a lunch date at the farmers market.

Note: One local resident responded to the police department's Facebook post, saying the goat is actually a Zwartbles sheep.

What we know:

Dubbed the "Hoofed Houdini" by baffled officers, the goat/sheep reportedly strutted with purpose before ditching police near Albion Farm Road, where it executed a textbook fence hop and vanished into the suburban jungle, according to a post on the Duluth Police Department's Facebook page.

Authorities suspect this is the same goat/sheep that made headlines in Suwanee last week. "Apparently, it had unfinished business in Duluth," the department posted, clearly acknowledging the goat’s commitment to a multi-city itinerary.

What you can do:

Gwinnett County Animal Control has been looped in to help track the elusive escapee, who is still at large (and likely very pleased with itself). Residents are encouraged to keep an eye out and contact police or Animal Control if the globetrotting goat/sheep reappears.