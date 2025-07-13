Multiple Atlanta police officers injured in separate crashes

article

The Atlanta Police Department said three officers were injured in two separate crashes Saturday night.

Crash on Interstate 20

What we know:

The first crash happened about 10 p.m. on Interstate 20 near Capitol Avenue. All westbound lanes of the interstate were shut down for a while.

Interstate 20 shutdown after crash involving an APD officer on July 12, 2025.

The officer was injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.

The driver and passenger in another car were also injured, but are expected to be OK.

Hit-and-run on MLK Jr. Drive

What we know:



The second crash reported was a hit-and-run just after 10 p.m. Saturday.

Two Atlanta police officers were injured in the crash that happened in the 1100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive NW.

APD officers injured in hit-and-run on July 12, 2025.

Both officers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

Police have not provided any information on a suspect or vehicle involved in the crash.

Updates on officers

What we don't know:

FOX 5 has reached out to Atlanta police for an update on all the officers injured. The department had not responded at the time this article was written.