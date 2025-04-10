Coweta County teacher, two teens arrested in child exploitation case

article

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office has made multiple arrests in an ongoing investigation involving allegations of sexual misconduct with a juvenile, authorities announced this week.

What we know:

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the investigation began in December 2024 after officials received reports involving potential child sexual exploitation. During the course of the investigation, the Criminal Investigation Unit developed probable cause to charge Patricia Fulford with multiple offenses.

Fulford was arrested on April 7 after turning herself in at the Coweta County Detention Center. She is facing the following charges:

Maintaining a Disorderly House (Misdemeanor)

Two counts of Cruelty to Children in the 2nd Degree (Felony)

Two counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor (Misdemeanor)

Two 15-year-olds have also been charged in connection with the case. One teen faces charges of Child Sexual Exploitation (Felony), Sodomy (Felony), and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor (Misdemeanor). The second teen is charged with Child Sexual Exploitation (Felony) and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor (Misdemeanor).

Fulford has been employed for several years by the East Coweta High School. It does not appear that the case involves the school.

What we don't know:

The Sheriff’s Office confirmed that this is an active and ongoing investigation involving multiple individuals, and additional charges may be forthcoming. They did not reveal any details about the investigation or indicate how many other people may be involved. The teens were not identified because of their ages. Their relationship to Fulford is unknown.