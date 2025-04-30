Charges dropped against Coweta teacher arrested for cruelty to children

article

The Brief Charges against East Coweta High School teacher Patricia Smith Fulford were dropped after the Coweta County DA’s office received new information and recalled the warrants. Fulford had faced multiple charges, including cruelty to children and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, before turning herself in on April 7. Two 15-year-olds remain charged in the ongoing child exploitation case; Fulford has been placed on administrative leave.



The Coweta County District Attorney's Office has dropped charges against a local teacher previously arrested in connection to an ongoing child exploitation case.

What we know:

According to the Coweta County Sheriff's Office, warrants for 55-year-old Patricia Smith Fulford of Senoia were recalled on April 29 after the DA's office received new information.

ORIGINAL STORY: 2 teens charged in Coweta County child exploitation case, teacher also facing charges

Investigators then contacted the magistrate judge who signed the original warrants and requested that they be withdrawn.

Fulford, who turned herself in on April 7, was originally charged with maintaining a disorderly house (misdemeanor), two counts of cruelty to children (felony), and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor (misdemeanor).

What's next:

The sheriff's office noted that the recalled warrants apply only to Fulford and not to the two other defendants in the case.

Two 15-year-olds have also been charged in connection with the case. One teen faces charges of child sexual exploitation (felony), sodomy (felony), and contributing to the delinquency of a minor (misdemeanor). The second teen is charged with child sexual exploitation (felony) and contributing to the delinquency of a minor (misdemeanor).

What we don't know:

Fulford has been employed for several years by East Coweta High School. According to the school district, she has been placed on administrative leave. It is not known if the administrative leave will also be withdrawn.

No other details about the investigation that led to the charges of the teenagers have been released. Their identities have also been kept a secret because of their ages.