Georgia Bulldogs shine in NFL Draft; Falcons welcome new talent

The Brief Georgia led all SEC teams with 13 players drafted, including first-round picks Mykel Williams, Jalon Walker, and Malaki Starks. The Falcons selected Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. in the first round and added Xavier Watts, Billy Bowman Jr., and Jack Nelson in later rounds. Atlanta’s new draft class brings a strong mix of defensive talent and offensive support for the upcoming season.



The Georgia Bulldogs once again proved their dominance at the NFL Draft, with 13 players hearing their names called — the most of any Southeastern Conference team, according to DawgNation. Georgia maintained its record for the most players picked overall, with selections in every round of this year’s draft.

What we know:

Three Bulldogs defenders were selected in the first round. Mykel Williams was the first off the board, taken with the No. 11 pick. Jalon Walker followed, landing with the Atlanta Falcons, while Malaki Starks closed out the night by being drafted by the Baltimore Ravens.

Other players included Tate Ratledge (Detroit Lions), Dylan Fairchild (Cincinnati Bengals), Jared Wilson (New England Patriots), Arian Smith (New York Jets), Trevor Etienne (Carolina Panthers), Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (Minnesota Vikings), Smael Mondon (Philadelphia Eagles), Warren Brinson (Green Bay Packers), and Dan Jackson and Dominic Lovett (Detroit Lions).

Atlanta Falcons picks

What we know:

The Falcons had two first-round picks this year, selecting Georgia star Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr.

Here’s a look at the Falcons' full 2024 draft class:

James Pearce Jr., first round

Jalon Walker, first round

Xavier Watts (Notre Dame), third round — Defensive MVP of the Sugar Bowl, who models his game after Falcons safety Jessie Bates

Billy Bowman Jr. (Oklahoma), safety

Jack Nelson, offensive tackle, selected in the seventh round

New video shows Walker and Pearce arriving in Atlanta, with Walker calling the moment exciting and Pearce describing it as a blessing to chase his dream.

What they're saying:

The new draft class adds a mix of defensive power and offensive support as the Falcons continue to build for the upcoming season.