Georgia Bulldogs shine in NFL Draft; Falcons welcome new talent
ATLANTA - The Georgia Bulldogs once again proved their dominance at the NFL Draft, with 13 players hearing their names called — the most of any Southeastern Conference team, according to DawgNation. Georgia maintained its record for the most players picked overall, with selections in every round of this year’s draft.
What we know:
Three Bulldogs defenders were selected in the first round. Mykel Williams was the first off the board, taken with the No. 11 pick. Jalon Walker followed, landing with the Atlanta Falcons, while Malaki Starks closed out the night by being drafted by the Baltimore Ravens.
Other players included Tate Ratledge (Detroit Lions), Dylan Fairchild (Cincinnati Bengals), Jared Wilson (New England Patriots), Arian Smith (New York Jets), Trevor Etienne (Carolina Panthers), Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (Minnesota Vikings), Smael Mondon (Philadelphia Eagles), Warren Brinson (Green Bay Packers), and Dan Jackson and Dominic Lovett (Detroit Lions).
Atlanta Falcons picks
What we know:
The Falcons had two first-round picks this year, selecting Georgia star Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr.
Here’s a look at the Falcons' full 2024 draft class:
- James Pearce Jr., first round
- Jalon Walker, first round
- Xavier Watts (Notre Dame), third round — Defensive MVP of the Sugar Bowl, who models his game after Falcons safety Jessie Bates
- Billy Bowman Jr. (Oklahoma), safety
- Jack Nelson, offensive tackle, selected in the seventh round
New video shows Walker and Pearce arriving in Atlanta, with Walker calling the moment exciting and Pearce describing it as a blessing to chase his dream.
What they're saying:
The new draft class adds a mix of defensive power and offensive support as the Falcons continue to build for the upcoming season.