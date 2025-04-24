Falcons address need for pass rusher, select Georgia’s Jalon Walker with No. 15 pick in NFL draft

article

The Brief The Atlanta Falcons selected Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker with the No. 15 overall pick to enhance their pass rush. Walker, winner of the 2024 Butkus Award, is seen as a potential hybrid linebacker and edge rusher in the NFL. Concerns exist about Walker's size at 6-foot-1 and 243 pounds for pass rushing against NFL offensive tackles.



The Atlanta Falcons stayed in state and addressed their need for pass rush help by selecting Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker with the No. 15 overall pick in the NFL draft on Thursday night.

Walker won the 2024 Butkus Award as the nation’s best linebacker. He is viewed as a player with the potential to play a hybrid role in the NFL as a linebacker and edge rusher.

At 6-foot-1 and 243 pounds, there are questions if Walker has sufficient size to flourish as a pass rusher against NFL offensive tackles. He had 61 tackles and 6 1/2 sacks for Georgia in 2024.

The backstory:

The Falcons entered the draft with only five picks, including only one pick on Friday. They have the No. 46 overall pick in the second round on Friday and then one pick in the fourth round and two in the seventh on Saturday.

By the numbers:

The Falcons also addressed their pass rush in free agency. Atlanta signed Leonard Floyd , another former Georgia player, to a one-year, $10 million deal after finishing next to last in the league with 31 sacks in 2024. Floyd, 32, had 8 1/2 sacks for San Francisco last season.